Russia labels independent media outlet Meduza as 'foreign agent'

Russia designated a popular independent news site, Meduza, as a "foreign agent" media organisation on Friday, a move that will require it to label itself as such and will subject it to increased government scrutiny. Meduza, which publishes online news in Russian and English, was set up in 2014 in Latvia by Galina Timchenko, who was the chief editor of Russia's most popular news website until she was sacked when she fell foul of the authorities.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 21:09 IST
Russia designated a popular independent news site, Meduza, as a "foreign agent" media organisation on Friday, a move that will require it to label itself as such and will subject it to increased government scrutiny.

Meduza, which publishes online news in Russian and English, was set up in 2014 in Latvia by Galina Timchenko, who was the chief editor of Russia's most popular news website until she was sacked when she fell foul of the authorities. The outlet, which covers political news and publishes investigations into corruption in Russia, said the "foreign agent" designation was discriminatory and would make it harder for its journalists to work.

"We reject this decision categorically and intend to challenge the designation in court," editor-in-chief Ivan Kolpakov wrote on Facebook. "But we also understand that our chances are slim." Authorities brought in the foreign agent designation to label foreign-funded organisations engaged in political activity. The term carries Soviet-era connotations and subjects those designated to increased bureaucratic scrutiny.

The designation was broadened in 2019 to include individuals and bloggers, which rights groups say threatens to smother dissent. Russia earlier branded U.S. broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty as "foreign agent" media, and has fined the outlet heavily this year for not labelling itself in its content as "performing the functions of a foreign agent".

