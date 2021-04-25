Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Pedigree cats seized in Thai drugs raid find new home with feline fanatic

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 18:27 IST
Odd News Roundup: Pedigree cats seized in Thai drugs raid find new home with feline fanatic

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Pedigree cats seized in Thai drugs raid find new home with feline fanatic

Pedigree cats confiscated by Thai police during a drugs raid have found a home with a feline fanatic after being put up for auction. All six pets, five of the Scottish Fold breed and one Bengal, were sold to Nutch Prasopsin, who runs a Facebook page followed by 3 million cat lovers, who helped her raise the 100,000 baht ($3,186) winning bid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL: CSK beat RCB by 69 runs

Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in their Indian Premier League IPL match here on Sunday.CSK scored 191 for four after skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni opted to bat on winning the toss.In reply, RCB were stopp...

FDA to scrutinise unproven cancer drugs after 10-year gap

Each year the U.S. approves dozens of new uses for cancer drugs based on early signs that they can shrink or slow the spread of tumors. But how often do those initial results translate into longer, healthier lives for patients That seemingl...

Five arrested for black marketing, selling fake Remdesivir injection in Indore

Five people have been arrested in Indore for black marketing and selling of fake Remdesivir injection. Oof tut he five accused arrested on Saturday, three were arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir injection while the other two were ar...

EU to respond rapidly to India's request for help

The European Union on Sunday said it is pooling in resources to respond rapidly to help Indias fight against the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.A senior official of the 27-nation powerful bloc said the European Union EU has already act...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021