COVID-19: Google announces USD18 million in new funding for crisis-hit India

The funding also includes donations from Googlers who have contributed Rs 3.7 Crore so far for organizations supporting high-risk and marginalized communities. In addition, it includes increased Ad Grant support for public health information campaigns - an additional Rs 112 Crore (USD15 million) in Ad Grants to local health authorities and nonprofits for more language coverage options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 10:42 IST
Google on Monday announced Rs 135 Crore (USD18 million) in new funding for India as the country is struggling to contain the second deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

Google on Monday announced Rs 135 Crore (USD18 million) in new funding for India as the country is struggling to contain the second deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Right now India is going through our most difficult moment in the pandemic thus far. Our Google community and their families are feeling the devastating impact, too. We're asking ourselves what more we can do as a company to ensure people get the information and support they need to keep their families and communities healthy and safe," Google India wrote in a blog post.

The USD18 million fund includes two grants - totalling Rs 20 Crore - from Google's philanthropic arm, Google.org, which will go to:

  • GiveIndia, a non-profit organisation in India, to provide cash assistance to families hit hardest by the crisis to help with their everyday expenses
  • UNICEF - to help get urgent medical supplies, including oxygen and testing equipment, to where it's needed most in the country

The funding also includes donations from Googlers who have contributed Rs 3.7 Crore so far for organizations supporting high-risk and marginalized communities. In addition, it includes increased Ad Grant support for public health information campaigns - an additional Rs 112 Crore (USD15 million) in Ad Grants to local health authorities and nonprofits for more language coverage options.

Google said the company is also collaborating closely with the Indian Ministry of Health & Family Welfare as well as with organizations like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to support vaccine awareness initiatives.

Recently, the company conducted a workshop for more than 200 health officials to learn how they can use YouTube to reach audiences across Indian languages with vaccine information. Additionally, Google Pay has added support for public donations for several non-governmental organizations.

"At Google, we'll continue to work with local governments, partners and communities to give people the tools to stay healthy and safe. We'll get through this tough time together," the search giant said.

