Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 takes multitasking to next level

Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 seamlessly connects with up to three different devices at once via Bluetooth. You can easily switch between each device with just the click of a button. For instance, when typing notes on your laptop, you can easily switch to a smartphone to quickly respond to a message on your phone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:23 IST
Further, the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 allows you to launch three favourite apps on each connected device, with a single tap. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung has introduced Smart Keyboard Trio 500, a new and lightweight keyboard that takes multitasking to the next level. The new keyboard connects to multiple devices simultaneously and also provides a Desktop-like Experience with DeX mode.

Starting early next month, the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 will be available in black and white colour options.

Features

Featuring keys that are almost the same size as a regular keyboard, the keyboard is compact in size. The Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 seamlessly connects with up to three different devices at once via Bluetooth. You can easily switch between each device with just the click of a button. For instance, when typing notes on your laptop, you can easily switch to a smartphone to quickly respond to a message on your phone.

Image Credit: Samsung

With the smart keyboard, you can switch to a desktop-like experience using the DeX mode. When used with Samsung DeX, the Smart Keyboard Trio 500 allows you to take notes, send emails and get more work done from your Galaxy smartphone or tablet, providing you with the productivity of a laptop.

Further, the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 allows you to launch three favourite apps on each connected device, with a single tap. When you press one of the three hotkeys or the dedicated keys built into the keyboard, your favourite app will instantly open. The hotkey function is available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets running One UI 3.1.

"In a mobile-first world, learning and working while on the go has become commonplace. For those times when you need the efficiency and comfort of typing on a physical keyboard but don't want to carry around your laptop, the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 is slim and lightweight enough to slip into your bag and take with you throughout the day.," Samsung said.

