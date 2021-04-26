Left Menu

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures edge lower ahead of Big Tech earnings

Investors are also looking forward to the two-day Federal Reserve meeting beginning on Tuesday and the first-quarter gross domestic product numbers later this week to gauge the pace of economic recovery. At 6:43 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 5 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.25 points, or 0.13%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 44.5 points, or 0.32%.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:38 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures edge lower ahead of Big Tech earnings
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index dipped on Monday as big technology stocks retreated ahead of first-quarter results later this week, while investors awaited clarity on a new tax plan from President Joe Biden.

High-flying firms, including Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, and Microsoft Inc, slipped between 0.2% and 0.4% in premarket trading. Tesla Inc shares edged higher as analysts expect the electric automaker to report a rise in first-quarter revenue when it reports after markets close following record deliveries for the period.

Of the 123 companies in the S&P 500 that have published results so far, 85.4% have reported earnings above analysts' estimates, with Refinitiv IBES data now predicting a 33.9% jump in profit growth. Investors are also looking forward to the two-day Federal Reserve meeting beginning on Tuesday and the first-quarter gross domestic product numbers later this week to gauge the pace of economic recovery.

At 6:43 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 5 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.25 points, or 0.13%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 44.5 points, or 0.32%. Market participants are also watching out for any fresh developments on Biden's tax plan after reports last week said he would seek to nearly double the capital gains tax to 39.6% for wealthy individuals.

Meanwhile, analysts at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank have warned of some turbulence ahead, after a rally that has taken the S&P 500 and Dow to fresh records this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.What you need to know about the coronavirus right nowHeres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Indian hospitals swampedExclusive-Indias federal government wont import va...

Free COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi to all above 18: Arvind Kejriwal

Free COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to all above 18 years of age in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday, saying his government has already approved the purchase of 1.34 crore doses.He said the Delhi g...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Youn Yuh-jungs Oscars win rewrites South Korean film historyWhile accepting her award for best supporting actress at Sundays Academy Awards, South Korean film icon Youn Yuh-jung jo...

Guj:Saved from fire,4 COVID-19 patients die in other hospitals

At least four critically ill COVID-19 patients died at different hospitals in Surat in Gujarat where they were shifted along with 12 others from the ICU ward of a private hospital following a fire, officials said on Monday.A total of 16 pat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021