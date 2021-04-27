Left Menu

Updated: 27-04-2021 03:44 IST
US spy satellite launches into space from California

A US spy satellite was launched into space from California.

The NROL-82 satellite lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket on Monday.

The launch was webcast until the second stage ignited and the protective cover over the satellite was jettisoned.

As is customary, the webcast then ceased at the request of the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

The NRO is the government agency in charge of developing, building, launching and maintaining US intelligence satellites.

