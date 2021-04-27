Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures hover at record levels as focus turns to tech earnings, Fed

The five companies combined account for about 40% of the S&P 500's market capitalization. Overall earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to jump 33.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 16:23 IST
US STOCKS-Futures hover at record levels as focus turns to tech earnings, Fed
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stock index futures trod water on Tuesday as investors geared up for earnings reports from big technology companies while awaiting cues from the Federal Reserve on its monetary policy stance.

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc dropped about 3% in premarket trading after it marginally beat analysts' expectations for quarterly revenue, helped by a jump in environmental credit sales to other automakers and liquidating some bitcoins. Focus is now on results from Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc when they report after markets close. Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, and Amazon.com Inc are slated to report later in the week. The five companies combined account for about 40% of the S&P 500's market capitalization.

Overall earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to jump 33.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended at record levels on Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq completing a full recovery from its 11% correction that began in February.

Recent data indicating that the U.S. economy was set for a strong rebound, backed by vaccine distributions and unprecedented monetary and fiscal support, has provided much of that support. The Fed is not expected to change its policy guidance at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday but could shine some light on U.S. central bank's thinking on inflation, bond buying, and risks to the financial system posed by soaring asset prices.

At 06:19 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 4 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.06% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 11 points, or 0.08%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling steadies, lacking momentum as good news already priced in

Sterling steadied after a weaker start on Tuesday, lacking momentum as investors waited for more concrete signs of the impact of the UKs latest lockdown easing measures, while political developments presented only a limited downside risk.Th...

Castrol India shares close over 2 pc higher post earnings

Shares of Castrol India closed over 2 per cent higher on Tuesday after the company reported near doubling of net income for the quarter to March.The stock, which jumped 7.10 per cent to Rs 134.15 on the BSE during the day, closed at Rs 127....

Russian court imposes unspecified restrictions on Navalny network

A Russian court imposed undisclosed restrictions on Tuesday on jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys anti-corruption group, while it considers a request to ban his network as extremist.The Moscow court held a preliminary hearing on Monday t...

ANALYSIS-Bankers call for more bang to Britain's big finance fightback

Shortly after Britain left the European Union, finance minister Rishi Sunak pledged a series of measures he dubbed Big Bang 2.0 to ensure the City of London remained one of the worlds top financial centres. Four months on, many financiers s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021