Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures hover at record levels as focus turns to tech earnings, Fed

The five companies combined account for about 22% of the S&P 500's market capitalization. Overall earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to jump 33.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 00:55 IST
US STOCKS-Futures hover at record levels as focus turns to tech earnings, Fed
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Tuesday as investors geared up for earnings reports from big technology companies, while awaiting cues from the Federal Reserve on its monetary policy stance.

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc dropped about 3% in premarket trading after it marginally beat analysts' expectations for quarterly revenue, helped by a jump in environmental credit sales to other automakers and liquidating some bitcoins. Focus is now on results from Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc when they report after markets close. Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc are slated to report later in the week. The five companies combined account for about 22% of the S&P 500's market capitalization.

Overall earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to jump 33.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended at record levels on Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq completing a full recovery from its 11% correction that began in February.

Recent data indicating that the U.S. economy was set for a strong rebound, backed by vaccine distributions and unprecedented monetary and fiscal support, has provided much of that support. The Fed is not expected to change its policy guidance at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday but could shine some light on U.S. central bank's thinking on inflation, bond buying and risks to the financial system posed by soaring asset prices.

At 06:19 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 4 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.06% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 11 points, or 0.08%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. appeals court rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's latest bail request

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected Ghislaine Maxwells latest request for bail, after her lawyer said guards in her Brooklyn jail were keeping her awake at night to ensure she wouldnt commit suicide like the financier Jeffrey Epstein. ...

Saudi Arabia in talks to sell 1% of Aramco to foreign investor, says crown prince

Saudi Arabias crown prince said in televised remarks on Tuesday that the kingdom was in discussions to sell another 1 of state oil firm Saudi Aramco to a foreign investor.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Aramco, the worlds biggest oil ...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog mulls guidance to curb SPAC projections, liability shield -sources

The U.S. securities regulator is considering new guidance to rein in growth projections made by listed blank-check companies, and clarify when they qualify for certain legal protections, according to three people with knowledge of the discu...

Soccer-UEFA to increase squad size to 26 players for Euro 2020 - reports

Europes soccer governing body UEFA is set to increase the size of the national team squads at this years European Championship from 23 to 26 players, British media reported on Tuesday. The rule is being changed to lighten the burden on play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021