LinkedIn recognizes Amazon as most desirable workplace in America in 2021

LinkedIn has ranked Amazon among the top three companies for four consecutive years. Apart from this, the company ranks number 2 in Forbes' World's Best Employers list and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 29-04-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 09:11 IST
The e-commerce giant has been recognized for its ability to attract and retain talent, including how it provides skills growth and career advancement opportunities for all employees. Image Credit: ANI

Amazon has been recognized as the most desirable workplace in the U.S. in 2021. The e-commerce giant achieved the top spot on LinkedIn's annual list of Top Companies that identifies the most sought-after places to work.

The e-commerce giant has been recognized for its ability to attract and retain talent, including how it provides skills growth and career advancement opportunities for all employees. Here are some figures highlighting the company's job-creation and skill development efforts:

  • Currently, Amazon employs more than 950,000 people in the U.S. and more than 30,000 positions are open in the country.
  • In 2020 alone, Amazon created more than 400,000 jobs in the U.S. and 500,000 globally. The company promoted more than 68,000 employees globally last year.
  • Since the advent of COVID-19, Amazon has conducted more than 240,000 virtual interviews with candidates for corporate and tech roles.
  • Over 60% of the people who joined Amazon's customer fulfilment network in 2020 are now paid more than they were paid in their previous job
  • 93% of the new hires last year cited its company-funded skills training programs as a reason to stay at Amazon.
  • Amazon has pledged to invest USD700 million in upskilling 100,000 employees in the U.S. by 2025

Commenting on this development, Beth Galetti, Amazon's Senior Vice President of People eXperience and Technology at Amazon, said, "I believe one of the biggest reasons that people want to work at Amazon is our culture of innovation. We are inventors at heart and provide our employees with an opportunity to think big and try things that have never been done before."

Amazon also achieved the top score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, which recognizes the best workplaces for the LGBTQ+ community.

