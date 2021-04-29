Left Menu

IGCAR transfers technology developed under 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' to firm

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-04-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 14:11 IST
IGCAR transfers technology developed under 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' to firm
The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research on Thursday said it has transferred a pulsating sensor-based device's technology to a Bengaluru- based firm under a non-exclusive license.

Pulsating sensor-based conductivity meter is a high-performance instrument developed at the Electronics and Instrumentation Group, IGCAR as part of the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' mission of the Centre.

''This device is suitable for real-time monitoring of electrical conductivity of aqueous solutions in plants and field applications apart from its usage in chemical laboratories for analysis and quality control,'' an IGCAR release here said.

The device's performance has been validated with many applications in IGCAR and found to be robust even in demanding environments, the release added.

''This technology was transferred by IGCAR to Serve XL Enterprises, Bengaluru on 29 April.'' In an online meet, Dr. Arun Kumar Bhaduri, Director, IGCAR, handed over the non-exclusive technology license agreement and the technical documents to Vikram Padaki, proprietor of Serve XL Enterprises.

Incubation Centre-IGCAR has been set up recently by the Department of Atomic Energy as part of efforts to meet the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' mission goals.

For information on spin-off technologies from IGCAR available for transfer/incubation, the incubation center can be contacted through email incubation@igcar.gov.in, the release said.

IGCAR is located at Kalpakkam, which is about 57 kilometres from Tiruvanmiuyur in south Chennai.

