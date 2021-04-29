Disney+ leverages AWS’s industry-leading services for global expansion

Left Menu

Leveraging AWS's fault-tolerant and highly performant infrastructure, Disney+ was able to handle more than 10 million new sign-ups within 24 hours of its launch on November 12, 2019, and just 16 months after its launch, the streaming service surpassed 100 million subscribers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 29-04-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 17:42 IST
With AWS as its preferred public cloud infrastructure provider, the streaming service has managed to rapidly expand to 59 countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Amazon said on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

The Walt Disney+ Company is leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the global expansion of its online streaming video service - Disney+. With AWS as its preferred public cloud infrastructure provider, the streaming service has managed to rapidly expand to 59 countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Amazon said on Thursday.

"AWS has been our preferred cloud provider for years, and its proven global infrastructure and expansive suite of services has contributed meaningfully to the incredible success of Disney+," said Joe Inzerillo, executive vice president & CTO, direct-to-consumer, The Walt Disney+ Company.

Disney+ worked closely with AWS to balance loads and handle usage spikes to manage the huge peaks in demand from viewers for premium content such as Hamilton, Mulan, and The Mandalorian.

Disney+ uses AWS's industry-leading services including:

  • Amazon Kinesis, a service that makes it easy to collect, process, and analyze real-time, streaming data
  • Amazon DynamoDB, AWS's key-value database that delivers single-digit millisecond performance at any scale with built-in encryption and data recovery
  • Amazon Timestream, AWS's serverless, time-series database built for large scale ingestion, storage, and real-time querying of time-series data, to ensure that users continue to have access to the highest quality video content.

"Only AWS's proven global infrastructure and unparalleled set of capabilities deliver the reliability, scalability, and breadth of functionality to power one of the world's most exciting streaming services and its expansion around the world. We look forward to continuing to provide comprehensive cloud capabilities and expertise to The Walt Disney+ Company to help them reinvent streaming entertainment for Disney+ fans globally,"said Carla Stratfold, vice president of AWS global and strategic accounts at Amazon Web Services, Inc.

