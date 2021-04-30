You can now save money on groceries, track expenses on Google Pay

Google has added three new features to Google Pay to help you save money on everyday items like groceries, pay for transit and track your monthly spending patterns, all in one spot.

Google Pay has partnered with American supermarket chain Safeway to help you find deals on thousands of items across more than 500 stores nationwide from the app. Similarly, you can discover grocery deals at Target stores across the U.S.

In the Google Pay app, search for Safeway or Target and tap "View Weekly Deals". Additionally, the app will soon notify you of the weekly deals at both the stores when you're nearby. For this, your location should be turned on.

Next, Google Pay will soon be adding Chicago and the San Francisco Bay Area to the list of cities and towns where it already supports buying and using mobile transit tickets.

"In order to bring mobile ticketing to more people, we continue to expand not only to large cities but also to dozens of smaller towns across the country through our integration with Token Transit," Google said on Thursday.

If you are an Android user, soon you can access transit tickets from Google Pay's home screen. Using a new "Ride transit" shortcut, you can purchase or add a transit card, top up the balance and pay for your fare.

Lastly, Google Pay is making it easier for you to keep a close eye on your monthly spending by category or business. The app will categorize or total your expenses.

Image Credit: Google

For instance, when searching for food, you will see the total amount you have spent on food in a month as well as a list of all your transactions related to food. You can also quickly search for a more specific food category like "burgers" or a specific business like "Burger King" in the app.