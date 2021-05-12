Oppo invites startups to join 2021 Bridge World Virtual Roadshow

Chinese technology giant Oppo has invited startups around the world to join the "Oppo 2021 Bridge World Virtual Roadshow" where they will get a chance to pitch their ideas, meet top investors and expanding their business internationally.

Oppo, in partnership with Hanhai, a startup accelerator and incubator, will host a series of events under the theme "Bridging the World".

The events are aimed at startups looking for a robust partnership with a first-rate smart device innovator, manufacturing resources and sales channels, professional advice and support, entrance to a fast-growing ecosystem and investment opportunities.

Image Credit: OPPO

Five startups from one of the following fields will be selected to present to Oppo, Hanhai and third-party investors every month:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Autonomous driving

Battery and display

Computer vision

Entertainment technology

Healthcare IT

Semiconductors

Smart devices

Smartphone applications

The winners will enter the Oppo accelerated partnership and/or investment process, and getting access to business opportunities worldwide.

"The world's leading smart device innovator -- OPPO is now looking for innovators to build IoT ecosystem in a fully connected intelligent world. Pitch your ideas, gain exposure, network with the professionals, get investments and more," Oppo said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Oppo 2021 Tech Innovation Online Roadshow will take place during May-November 2021. Interested startups can send their pitch desk and application form to info@hanhaiinvestment.com.