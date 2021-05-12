Left Menu

Oppo invites startups to join 2021 Bridge World Virtual Roadshow

Oppo, in partnership with Hanhai, a startup accelerator and incubator, will host a series of events under the theme "Bridging the World".

The Oppo 2021 Tech Innovation Online Roadshow will take place during May-November 2021.

Chinese technology giant Oppo has invited startups around the world to join the "Oppo 2021 Bridge World Virtual Roadshow" where they will get a chance to pitch their ideas, meet top investors and expanding their business internationally.

The events are aimed at startups looking for a robust partnership with a first-rate smart device innovator, manufacturing resources and sales channels, professional advice and support, entrance to a fast-growing ecosystem and investment opportunities.

Five startups from one of the following fields will be selected to present to Oppo, Hanhai and third-party investors every month:

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Autonomous driving
  • Battery and display
  • Computer vision
  • Entertainment technology
  • Healthcare IT
  • Semiconductors
  • Smart devices
  • Smartphone applications

The winners will enter the Oppo accelerated partnership and/or investment process, and getting access to business opportunities worldwide.

"The world's leading smart device innovator -- OPPO is now looking for innovators to build IoT ecosystem in a fully connected intelligent world. Pitch your ideas, gain exposure, network with the professionals, get investments and more," Oppo said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Oppo 2021 Tech Innovation Online Roadshow will take place during May-November 2021. Interested startups can send their pitch desk and application form to info@hanhaiinvestment.com.

