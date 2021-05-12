Hexagon Smart Manufacturing Innovation Centre Opens in Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division launched its new Smart Manufacturing Innovation Centre in Singapore – fitted with advanced hardware and software technologies aimed at enabling an autonomous future.

Hexagon's flagship facility in Southeast Asia features an unparalleled portfolio of smart digital manufacturing technologies and autonomous connected ecosystems. This includes Hexagon's latest advanced Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) solutions for design engineering; Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) software for production applications; precision metrology, superior sensors, automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, data management and analytics solutions.

Lim Boon Choon, President for Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division, Korea, ASEAN, Pacific, and India said, ''This centre offers an environment for innovators, design engineers and manufacturers to test proof their inventions for quality, efficiency, safety and productivity with access to Hexagon's cutting-edge Smart Solution portfolio.

''We are the only provider in the world with the end-to-end connected capabilities - from design, production, quality assurance, data analysis, digital twin, shop floor connectivity, to Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.

''Hexagon's Smart Manufacturing Innovation Centre moves us closer towards an autonomous future where business, industry and humanity sustainably thrive,'' enthused Lim.

More of Hexagon's pioneering and revolutionary smart technologies including the latest advanced non-contact sensors fitted on-machine, on coordinate measuring machines (CMM) as well as on Laser Trackers will soon be featured here.'' Paolo Guglielmini, President of Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division said, ''Singapore is a strategic location for Hexagon's innovation centre in the ASEAN region, where we have seen a rapid rise of new innovations and start-ups in the region and the unfolding of 5G technologies. We look forward to supporting the application of advanced technologies and smart manufacturing to support growth in industries such as electronics, medical technology or eMobility.'' Solutions at Hexagon's Smart Manufacturing Innovation Centre: Advanced CAE: for design engineering, for simulation in comprehensive Computational Fluid Dynamics and Modern manufacturing simulation process ie forming, stamping, welding and additive manufacturing • CAM software for production: NCSIMUL and VISI Reverse • Asset management and connected shopfloor digital solutions: SFx Asset Management • Quality analysis: Q-DAS, VGSTUDIO Max and Laser Trackers • Statistical Process Control to collect data for analytics Hexagon has similar facilities in China; USA; Japan and several European countries and will soon expand to include Thailand, Vietnam, India and Korea.

The launch in Singapore was graced by HE Niclas Kvarnstrom, Swedish Ambassador to Singapore.

For more information, visit hexagonmi.com.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)