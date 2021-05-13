Here's how and when Google Meet meeting codes expire?
Google Calendar
Meeting codes expire when the following two conditions are met:
- The meeting code has not been used for 365 days
- The meeting code isn't associated with any future calendar events
Google noted that if a code is generated in another product and pasted in a Calendar invite, the code will expire according to the product it was generated from.
Gmail and the Google Meet homepage
- Meeting codes expire 365 days after last use.
Google Chat and Google Hangouts
- Meeting codes expire 365 days after last use.
Breakout Rooms
- Breakout rooms expire instantly once the parent meeting ends
Jamboard, Meeting room hardware
- Meeting code expires instantly once all users leave the meeting
Nicknamed meetings (Available to Google Workspace subscribers only)
- Meeting code expires instantly once all users leave the meeting
Google Classroom
- Meeting code expires instantly once all users leave the meeting
Other Third Party Applications
- Meeting codes expire 365 days after last use. If someone uses the code within the 365-day window, then it will add another 365 days to the shelf life
Google Nest
- Meeting code generated by speaking into your Nest device and saying "Hey, Google start a meeting" expires 365 days after last use.
- For users in the Google Workspace with Google Assistant Beta: Meeting generated by usage of meeting nicknames, expire instantly after the last user leaves.
