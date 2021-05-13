Here's how and when Google Meet meeting codes expire?

Google has detailed the expiry limits of the Google Meet meeting codes, according to the product they were generated by, to help admins and end-users ensure that they are valid, especially for meetings they have planned far in advance.

"Google Meet meetings can be scheduled across Google Workspace products, such as Calendar, Gmail, Google Chat, and more. This means your unique meeting code and its expiration are based on the product that your meeting is created from," Google said.

Starting May 19, 2021, the Meet meeting code expirations will take effect. Here's the full breakdown of meeting code expirations according to the product they were generated by:

Google Calendar

Meeting codes expire when the following two conditions are met:

The meeting code has not been used for 365 days

The meeting code isn't associated with any future calendar events

Google noted that if a code is generated in another product and pasted in a Calendar invite, the code will expire according to the product it was generated from.

Gmail and the Google Meet homepage

Meeting codes expire 365 days after last use.

Google Chat and Google Hangouts

Meeting codes expire 365 days after last use.

Breakout Rooms

Breakout rooms expire instantly once the parent meeting ends

Jamboard, Meeting room hardware

Meeting code expires instantly once all users leave the meeting

Nicknamed meetings (Available to Google Workspace subscribers only)

Meeting code expires instantly once all users leave the meeting

Google Classroom

Meeting code expires instantly once all users leave the meeting

Other Third Party Applications

Meeting codes expire 365 days after last use. If someone uses the code within the 365-day window, then it will add another 365 days to the shelf life

Google Nest