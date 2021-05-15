Android 11-based realme UI 2.0 update released for Realme 7i

Realme on Saturday confirmed that the official roll-out of the realme UI 2.0 update based on Android 11 has begun for Realme 7i. The update comes with UI version RMX2103_C.05 and to receive this update, users must ensure that their phone is updated to version A.41/A.43/A.47.

In a post on the community forums, Realme said that the update is rolling out in a phased manner and the full rollout will be completed in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

Realme noted that after the upgrade, the system will perform a series of actions such as application adaptation, background optimization and security scanning to improve the system operation efficiency and eliminate potential safety risks. Therefore, it will occupy more CPU, memory and other resources, resulting in slight hanging and faster power consumption. However, it will get back to normal.

Here's the complete changelog for the realme UI 2.0 update for the Realme 7i:

Personalizations

Personalize the user interface to make it your own

You can now create your own wallpaper by picking colors from your photos.

Third-party icons for apps on the home screen are now supported.

Three Dark mode styles are available: Enhanced, medium, and gentle; wallpapers and icons can be adjusted to Dark mode, and the display contrast can be adjusted automatically to ambient light.

High Efficiency

You can now drag text, images, or files out of a floating window or from one app to another app in Split-screen mode.

Optimized the editing page of Smart Sidebar: Two tabs are displayed and the order of items can be customized.

Improved Performance

Added "Optimized night charging": An AI algorithm is used to control charging speed at night to extend battery life.

System

Added "Tone tunes": Consecutive notification tones will be linked to form a single melody.

You can now determine a time period when Do Not Disturb is on.

Added weather animations to provide you with a more interesting experience.

Optimized vibration effects for text input and gameplay.

Optimized "Auto brightness"

Launcher

You can now remove a folder or combine it with another one.

Added filters for "Drawer mode": You can now filter apps by letters, install time, or usage frequency to quickly find an app.

Security and Privacy

Added "System cloner": You can create a system clone from your main system and use different fingerprints to enter different systems.

You can now turn "App lock" on or off in Quick Settings.

More powerful SOS functions

Emergency info: You can quickly display your personal emergency info to first responders. The information can be shown even when your screen is locked.

Optimized "Permission manager": You can now choose "Allow only once" for sensitive permissions to better protect your privacy.

Games

Added Immersive mode which reduces disturbances while gaming so you can stay focused.

You can change the way to summon Game Assistant.

Communications

You can share your personal hotspot with others via a QR code.

Photos

Added the Cloud Sync for Private Safe feature which allows you to sync the photos in your Private Safe to the cloud.

Optimized the photo editing feature with upgraded algorithms and more markup effects and filters.

HeyTap Cloud

You can back up your photos, documents, system settings, WeChat data, and more, and easily migrate to a new phone.

You can select the types of data to be backed up or restored.

Camera

Added shortcuts to instantly share and edit photos or videos you just took.

Added the inertial zoom feature which makes zooming smoother during video shooting.

Added the level and grid feature to help you compose videos.

realme Lab

Added Sleep Capsule, help you schedule downtime and secure your sleep time

Accessibility