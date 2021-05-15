Left Menu

Android 11-based realme UI 2.0 update released for Realme 7i

The update comes with UI version RMX2103_C.05 and to receive this update, users must ensure that their phone is updated to version A.41/A.43/A.47.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 13:03 IST
Android 11-based realme UI 2.0 update released for Realme 7i
Realme on Saturday confirmed that the official roll-out of the realme UI 2.0 update based on Android 11 has begun for Realme 7i.

Realme on Saturday confirmed that the official roll-out of the realme UI 2.0 update based on Android 11 has begun for Realme 7i. The update comes with UI version RMX2103_C.05 and to receive this update, users must ensure that their phone is updated to version A.41/A.43/A.47.

In a post on the community forums, Realme said that the update is rolling out in a phased manner and the full rollout will be completed in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

Realme noted that after the upgrade, the system will perform a series of actions such as application adaptation, background optimization and security scanning to improve the system operation efficiency and eliminate potential safety risks. Therefore, it will occupy more CPU, memory and other resources, resulting in slight hanging and faster power consumption. However, it will get back to normal.

Here's the complete changelog for the realme UI 2.0 update for the Realme 7i:

Personalizations

Personalize the user interface to make it your own

  • You can now create your own wallpaper by picking colors from your photos.
  • Third-party icons for apps on the home screen are now supported.
  • Three Dark mode styles are available: Enhanced, medium, and gentle; wallpapers and icons can be adjusted to Dark mode, and the display contrast can be adjusted automatically to ambient light.

High Efficiency

  • You can now drag text, images, or files out of a floating window or from one app to another app in Split-screen mode.
  • Optimized the editing page of Smart Sidebar: Two tabs are displayed and the order of items can be customized.

Improved Performance

  • Added "Optimized night charging": An AI algorithm is used to control charging speed at night to extend battery life.

System

  • Added "Tone tunes": Consecutive notification tones will be linked to form a single melody.
  • You can now determine a time period when Do Not Disturb is on.
  • Added weather animations to provide you with a more interesting experience.
  • Optimized vibration effects for text input and gameplay.
  • Optimized "Auto brightness"

Launcher

  • You can now remove a folder or combine it with another one.
  • Added filters for "Drawer mode": You can now filter apps by letters, install time, or usage frequency to quickly find an app.

Security and Privacy

  • Added "System cloner": You can create a system clone from your main system and use different fingerprints to enter different systems.
  • You can now turn "App lock" on or off in Quick Settings.
  • More powerful SOS functions
  • Emergency info: You can quickly display your personal emergency info to first responders. The information can be shown even when your screen is locked.
  • Optimized "Permission manager": You can now choose "Allow only once" for sensitive permissions to better protect your privacy.

Games

  • Added Immersive mode which reduces disturbances while gaming so you can stay focused.
  • You can change the way to summon Game Assistant.

Communications

  • You can share your personal hotspot with others via a QR code.

Photos

  • Added the Cloud Sync for Private Safe feature which allows you to sync the photos in your Private Safe to the cloud.
  • Optimized the photo editing feature with upgraded algorithms and more markup effects and filters.

HeyTap Cloud

  • You can back up your photos, documents, system settings, WeChat data, and more, and easily migrate to a new phone.
  • You can select the types of data to be backed up or restored.

Camera

  • Added shortcuts to instantly share and edit photos or videos you just took.
  • Added the inertial zoom feature which makes zooming smoother during video shooting.
  • Added the level and grid feature to help you compose videos.

realme Lab

Added Sleep Capsule, help you schedule downtime and secure your sleep time

Accessibility

  • Added "Sound amplifier": You can amplify faint sounds in the environment and soften loud sounds when wearing earphones.

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt to start oxygen concentrator bank from today, home delivery in 2 hours

The Delhi government will start the functioning of oxygen concentrator banks from Saturday across the city in order to provide adequate oxygen to COVID patients on time. While addressing a press conference here, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriw...

'Black-ish' to wrap its run on ABC with season eight

ABCs award-winning sitcom Black-ish is set to conclude with its eighth and final season.Kenya Barris, who created the comedy series, shared the news in a post on Instagram on Friday.In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your ...

West Bengal govt announces complete lockdown from May 16-30 to curb Covid spread

The West Bengal government on Saturday announced a complete lockdown from Sunday till May 30 in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.We are taking some strict measures to contain the pandemic, starting Sunday 6 am till 6 pm ...

BCCI's WTC plan: 3 Covid-19 tests at home before players assemble in Mumbai on May 19

By Vishesh Roy The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI has made a foolproof plan for the national team before they depart for the UK to play the World Test Championship WTC final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021