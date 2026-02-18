Left Menu

Mithun Manhas: Steering J&K Cricket to Historic Heights

Mithun Manhas, BCCI president, played a pivotal role in transforming Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association amid challenges. His strategic moves led the team to its maiden Ranji Trophy final. Manhas' efforts, alongside Paras Dogra's leadership and Auqib Nabi's performance, spotlight J&K's cricketing potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 13:02 IST
Mithun Manhas: Steering J&K Cricket to Historic Heights
Mithun Manhas
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development for Jammu and Kashmir cricket, current BCCI president Mithun Manhas has credited his role as an administrator in steering the team to its first-ever Ranji Trophy final. Taking charge amid a crisis at the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association in 2021, Manhas committed to addressing the mismanagement and corruption challenges facing the body.

Manhas, reflecting on Wednesday's historic win over Bengal, expressed gratitude for the support from BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who allowed Manhas a free hand to implement necessary changes. Key moves included recruitment initiatives and improving cricketing conditions, even with limited infrastructure, to enable J&K to compete against top teams.

Strategic inclusions like domestic stalwart Paras Dogra and coach Ajay Sharma have fortified the team's performance. Meanwhile, the emergence of bowlers like Auqib Nabi signifies the growing talent base and potential for national recognition. Manhas' vision has reshaped J&K cricket, making it a notable contender in domestic cricketing circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Bold Step: Boosting Biomedical Waste Management

Delhi's Bold Step: Boosting Biomedical Waste Management

 India
2
New Leadership in Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman's Bold 180-Day Plan

New Leadership in Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman's Bold 180-Day Plan

 Bangladesh
3
Tragic End to Man Accused in Annamayya District Child Murder Case

Tragic End to Man Accused in Annamayya District Child Murder Case

 India
4
Royal Diplomacy: King Frederik's Greenland Visit Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Royal Diplomacy: King Frederik's Greenland Visit Amidst Geopolitical Tension...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026