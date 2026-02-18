Mithun Manhas: Steering J&K Cricket to Historic Heights

In a landmark development for Jammu and Kashmir cricket, current BCCI president Mithun Manhas has credited his role as an administrator in steering the team to its first-ever Ranji Trophy final. Taking charge amid a crisis at the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association in 2021, Manhas committed to addressing the mismanagement and corruption challenges facing the body.

Manhas, reflecting on Wednesday's historic win over Bengal, expressed gratitude for the support from BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who allowed Manhas a free hand to implement necessary changes. Key moves included recruitment initiatives and improving cricketing conditions, even with limited infrastructure, to enable J&K to compete against top teams.

Strategic inclusions like domestic stalwart Paras Dogra and coach Ajay Sharma have fortified the team's performance. Meanwhile, the emergence of bowlers like Auqib Nabi signifies the growing talent base and potential for national recognition. Manhas' vision has reshaped J&K cricket, making it a notable contender in domestic cricketing circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)