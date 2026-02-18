Rajasthan High Court Shake-Up: Judicial Officers Await New Postings Amid Surprise Inspection Fallout

In a significant move, the Rajasthan High Court has placed eight judicial officers under Awaiting Posting Orders (APO) status, as a disciplinary measure. This follows a surprise inspection conducted by Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma at the High Court Heritage Building and nearby subordinate courts on Tuesday.

The inspection, which uncovered irregularities such as judicial officers being absent from designated courtrooms during operational hours, prompted the Registrar General to issue an administrative order. Sources reported that some judges were found in their chambers instead of courtrooms, leading to immediate repercussions.

This action coincided with a bomb threat at the Jhalamand High Court premises in Jodhpur, which led to evacuations and security checks. Following these events, Acting Chief Justice Sharma remained committed to addressing issues of discipline, as vacancies in courtrooms highlighted a lack of adherence to schedules.

(With inputs from agencies.)