Lagarde Eyes Early Exit: Impact on ECB Leadership

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, plans to step down early, potentially influencing the selection of her successor. With her term ending in 2027, concerns over a far-right win in the upcoming French presidential election hasten her decision. Macron and Merz are suggested as key decision-makers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 13:01 IST
Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is reportedly considering an early departure from her role ahead of the 2027 end of her term. This comes as France braces for a potential far-right outcome in the next presidential election, driving Lagarde to ensure her successor is chosen under the leadership of current President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

An ECB spokesperson, however, has stated that Lagarde remains fully committed to her responsibilities and hasn't made any official decision regarding her resignation. Despite earlier signals suggesting an early exit, the financial markets have shown minimal reaction, with bond yields and the euro remaining stable, indicating no expected drastic policy changes.

Meanwhile, the candidacy for the next ECB president remains open, with names like Klaas Knot, Pablo Hernandez de Cos, and Joachim Nagel circulating within central banking circles. Lagarde's potential early exit aligns with recent trends, such as the premature resignation of France's central bank governor, which provided Macron maneuverability in appointing a successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

