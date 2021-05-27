Here's how to hide like counts on Facebook and Instagram posts

Facebook and Instagram have added the option to hide public like counts on all posts - on your own posts as well as posts from others - in the feed.

"You may have noticed that we've been testing hiding like counts on Instagram for a while. Today, we're announcing that everyone on Instagram and Facebook will now have the option to hide their public like counts, so they can decide what works for them," the social media platforms said on Wednesday.

Image Credit: Facebook

How to hide like counts on Facebook and Instagram posts?

Instagram

Go to Settings > Privacy > Posts

Enable "Hide Like and View Counts"

Facebook

Go to Settings & Privacy > Settings

Scroll down to News Feed Settings

Select Reaction Counts

You can hide the number of reactions on your posts as well as on posts from others

Note: In Instagram, you can also choose to hide like counts before sharing a post. The setting can be turned on or off, even after a post goes live. Both the controls will also come to Facebook in the next few weeks.

Facebook and Instagram said that they will continue to work on new ways to give people more choice on their apps. To empower people, develop self-awareness and shape a more positive experience on Instagram, they are working closely with third-party experts and creators.

"We're also funding more external research about people's experiences on Instagram, and how we can improve our policies and products to support our community. We're currently requesting research proposals from global academics and non-profits," the companies said.