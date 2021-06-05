U.S. Treasury chief says G7 commitments will help end race to bottom on taxes

Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 17:40 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday that G7 finance ministers made a "significant, unprecedented commitment" towards achieving a global minimum tax rate of at least 15% to end a "race to the bottom" on corporate taxation.

"The global minimum tax would also help the global economy thrive, by leveling the playing field for businesses and encouraging countries to compete on positive bases," such as education, research, and infrastructure, Yellen said in a statement.

