Google Stadia on Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV launching on June 23

Starting June 23rd, you will be able to instantly play 180+ games available on the Stadia store on your Chromecast with Google TV as well as compatible Android TVs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 08-06-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 08:37 IST
Stadia, Google's cloud gaming service, is expanding support to more screens across the supported regions. Image Credit: Google

Stadia, Google's cloud gaming service, is expanding support to more screens across the supported regions. Starting June 23rd, you will be able to instantly play 180+ games available on the Stadia store on your Chromecast with Google TV as well as on other compatible Android TV OS devices.

Initially, Stadia will be officially supported on the following devices:

  • Chromecast with Google TV
  • Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G)
  • Nvidia Shield TV
  • Nvidia Shield TV ProOnn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device
  • Philips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935/805 Series Android TVs
  • Xiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4

You can use a Stadia Controller or a compatible Bluetooth controller while playing Stadia on your Android TV OS device.

In a post on the Stadia Community Blog, Google said, "As for Android TV OS devices not on this list, you can opt into experimental support to play Stadia. While this feature is still in development and not every Android TV OS device will work perfectly, you can now try out Stadia and play your favorite games on more screens than ever before."

How to get started?

To play your favorite games on a Stadia-compatible TV:

  • Firstly, install the Stadia app from the Google Play Store
  • Launch the app from the "My Apps" row on your TV
  • Press "Continue" at the opt-in screen

