Zenfone 8 update improves power consumption, fingerprint stability

The OTA is arriving with version number 30.11.51.60 and is rolling out to use Zenfone 8 users in the Russian, European and global markets. The update is rolling out in batches which means a limited number of users will receive it today.

Updated: 10-06-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 16:57 IST
The Asus Zenfone 8, bearing model number ZS590KS, is receiving a new software update that improves power consumption and optimizes system stability as well as fingerprint stability.

Here's the complete changelog:

  • Optimized system stability
  • Optimized fingerprint stability
  • Improved system power consumption

To check if the firmware is available for your device, head over to Settings > System >System Updates.

Asus Zenfone 8: Specifications

The Asus ZenFone 8 comes with a 5.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1100 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and supports Always-on display.

Under the hood, the handset features a Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 11 and draws power from a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast-charging.

For photography, the ZenFone 8 is equipped with a triple rear camera system that includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 main lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens and a Macro lens. For selfies, there is 12MP dual pixel image sensor.

Connectivity options onboard the Zenfone 8 include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, Wifi 6/6E, NFC, GPS (L1+L5) and FM. Other features include Dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound, Hi-Fi audio playback and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

