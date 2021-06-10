Zenfone 8 update improves power consumption, fingerprint stability

The Asus Zenfone 8, bearing model number ZS590KS, is receiving a new software update that improves power consumption and optimizes system stability as well as fingerprint stability.

The OTA is arriving with version number 30.11.51.60 and is rolling out to use Zenfone 8 users in the Russian, European and global markets. The update is rolling out in batches which means a limited number of users will receive it today.

Here's the complete changelog:

Optimized system stability

Optimized fingerprint stability

Improved system power consumption

To check if the firmware is available for your device, head over to Settings > System >System Updates.

Asus Zenfone 8: Specifications

The Asus ZenFone 8 comes with a 5.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1100 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and supports Always-on display.

Under the hood, the handset features a Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 11 and draws power from a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast-charging.

For photography, the ZenFone 8 is equipped with a triple rear camera system that includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 main lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens and a Macro lens. For selfies, there is 12MP dual pixel image sensor.

Connectivity options onboard the Zenfone 8 include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, Wifi 6/6E, NFC, GPS (L1+L5) and FM. Other features include Dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound, Hi-Fi audio playback and an under-display fingerprint scanner.