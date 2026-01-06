Left Menu

Boosting Connectivity: NHAI Calls for Urgent Telecom Intervention on Highways

NHAI seeks urgent help from DoT and Trai to resolve critical mobile connectivity gaps on National Highways. Over 424 locations are affected, compromising safety and service delivery. NHAI emphasizes coordinated efforts for improvement and proactive safety alerts at accident-prone zones.

Updated: 06-01-2026 12:38 IST
Boosting Connectivity: NHAI Calls for Urgent Telecom Intervention on Highways
The state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has urgently called on the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to address significant mobile network connectivity issues along National Highways.

After a thorough assessment, NHAI found 424 critical spots totaling approximately 1,750 km where mobile connectivity is lacking and affecting safety and services. These areas are primarily on greenfield and remote sections of the highway network.

NHAI has detailed these locations to DoT and Trai, urging quick action and has requested telecom operators send proactive alerts to road users about accident-prone areas, underlining its dedication to enhancing both physical and digital highway infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

