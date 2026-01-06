Boosting Connectivity: NHAI Calls for Urgent Telecom Intervention on Highways

The state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has urgently called on the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to address significant mobile network connectivity issues along National Highways.

After a thorough assessment, NHAI found 424 critical spots totaling approximately 1,750 km where mobile connectivity is lacking and affecting safety and services. These areas are primarily on greenfield and remote sections of the highway network.

NHAI has detailed these locations to DoT and Trai, urging quick action and has requested telecom operators send proactive alerts to road users about accident-prone areas, underlining its dedication to enhancing both physical and digital highway infrastructure.

