Australian Domination: Smith and Head Shine Bright in Fifth Ashes Test

Travis Head scored an impressive 163 while Steve Smith became the second-highest Ashes run-scorer with his century, as Australia took a strong first-innings lead against England on day three of the fifth test. Smith remained unbeaten on 129 as Australia ended the day at 518 for seven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 12:42 IST
In a commanding display on the third day of the fifth Ashes test, Australia took a significant first-innings lead against England, closing the day at 518 for seven. Travis Head scored a remarkable 163, and Steve Smith etched his name in Ashes history with a century, becoming the second-highest run-scorer in the series.

Despite lagging behind initially, Australia ended the day with a substantial lead, thanks to Smith's unbeaten 129 and Head's aggressive 163. The Australian side capitalized on a bat-friendly Sydney pitch, with England's bowlers toiling under intense sunshine, unable to counter the formidable batting by the Australians.

England's new ball offered some respite, dismissing Khawaja and Carey, but the damage had been done, as Smith continued his masterclass, reaching his century amidst raucous applause from a pink-clad crowd, celebrating Jane McGrath Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

