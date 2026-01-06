Delhi Education Minister Slams Kejriwal Over Misleading Claims
Delhi's Education Minister, Ashish Sood, has accused former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of making misleading statements about government school teachers allegedly being deployed to count stray dogs. Sood refutes these claims and demands a public apology from Kejriwal, while criticizing the AAP's approach to politics.
Delhi's Education Minister, Ashish Sood, has publicly criticized former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making what he describes as 'wrong and misleading statements' regarding the deployment of government school teachers for the counting of stray dogs.
In a strongly worded letter, Sood dismissed Kejriwal's assertions as a serious misrepresentation of facts, urging the former Chief Minister to issue a public apology. The minister stated that the government circular related to this matter is available in the public domain, leaving no room for false claims.
Sood emphasized that such allegations disrupt governance and hinder public confidence, urging Kejriwal to practice restraint and honesty in political discourse. The situation escalated to the registration of an FIR by the police against social media users spreading these false claims.
