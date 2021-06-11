Amazon, Canal+ win main TV rights for French soccer League 1 -media

U.S. online giant Amazon and France's Canal+ television group have won main TV rights for French League 1 soccer until 2024 for 663 million euros ($802.23 million), French media reported on Friday.

French radio RMC reported earlier on its website that Amazon had made a bid for the TV rights. ($1 = 0.8264 euros)

