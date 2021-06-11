Left Menu

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-06-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 21:12 IST
  • France

Orange, France's biggest telecoms operator, said on Friday that the glitch that prevented calls to French emergency services for several hours last week stemmed from a software failure that disturbed calls servers, after an internal investigation. The Paris-based group said the software failure had been identified and solved by its equipment supplier, which it did not name.

Orange reiterated that the glitch was not caused by a cyberattack.

