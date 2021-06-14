Microsoft announces 30 news titles at Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase
The next-gen games showcased at the event also include a number of must-play titles from Xbox Games Studios and Bethesda.
At Sunday's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Microsoft announced 30 new titles, a number of which will be available with Xbox Game Pass on the day they release.
- Forza Horizon 5 - This highly anticipated follow-up will arrive on November 9 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles; PC on Windows and Steam; and Xbox Game Pass including console, PC, and Cloud Gaming (Beta).
- Halo Infinite - Coming on day one with Xbox Game Pass on PC, Console, and cloud gaming (Beta), Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter game with seasonal updates, new modes and maps, and community-focused content.
- Redfall - Redfall is a co-op FPS coming exclusively to Xbox X|S and PC in summer 2022 and will be available with Game Pass on day one. Play it solo or in co-op with up to four players to take on a legion of vampires that have overtaken the once-quaint island town of Redfall.
- Starfield - This is a next-generation role-playing game is set amongst the stars, you can create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery. Starfield will arrive exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on 11th November 2022 and will be available with Xbox Game Pass on day one.
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 - Explore one of the biggest open worlds to date, filled with radiation, mutants and anomalies. Releasing on April 28th, 2022, it will be available on Xbox Series X|S on day one with Xbox Game Pass.
In addition to these Xbox and Bethesda exclusive titles, a number of other games are coming to Game Pass starting this year. Here are some of the titles:
- Age of Empires IV - Coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate, Windows Store and Steam on October 28
- Microsoft Flight Simulator - Arriving on the Xbox Series X|S on July 27
- Back 4 Blood - Coming on day one with Xbox Game Pass on PC, cloud, and console
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon - Now available with Xbox Game Pass on PC, cloud and Console
- Hades
- Among Us
