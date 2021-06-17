Australian companies, central bank hit by widespread net outages

Australia's central bank, the postal service, and several commercial lenders as well as other companies grappled with internet outages on Thursday, disrupting customer accounts and financial transactions before some services were restored late in the day.

One of the companies affected, Virgin Australia, said it was "one of many organizations to experience an outage with the Akamai content delivery system," though the situation was now resolved. The country's No. 2 airlines said it used Akamai, a third-party system, for IT network authentication.

Representatives for Akamai did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Many other websites in Australia, including those belonging to the central bank, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, had also started to come back online late afternoon on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia canceled an operation to buy long-dated government bonds because of technical difficulties. Websites of major U.S. airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines

It was not immediately clear if the outages in Australia and the United States were linked. The outages predominantly in Australia on Thursday come a little over a week after thousands of government, news, and social media websites around the world were hit by a widespread technical issue linked to U.S.-based cloud company Fastly Inc.

