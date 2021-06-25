AWS BugBust Challenge invites developers to collectively fix 1 million software bugs

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the first annual AWS BugBust Challenge, the world's first global competition for Java and Python developers to collectively fix 1 million bugs and save millions of dollars using Amazon CodeGuru, a developer tool that uses machine learning to identify bugs and find the most expensive lines of code in applications.

Developers can join the challenge by creating an AWS BugBust event for their organization in the Amazon CodeGuru console and win achievement badges, exclusive prizes, and a chance for an expense-paid trip to attend AWS re:Invent 2021 event in Las Vegas, United States.

"Today, we are excited to announce an entirely new approach to help developers improve code quality, eliminate bugs, and boost application performance while saving millions of dollars in application resource costs," said Swami Sivasubramanian, VP, Amazon Machine Learning, AWS.

AWS BugBust utilizes Amazon CodeGuru Reviewer and Amazon CodeGuru Profiler, both of which use machine learning to flag common issues in code and provide specific recommendations and to identify the most expensive lines of code in applications, making the common bug-bashing efforts fun, fast, and more effective at addressing code quality and decreasing technical debt.

AWS BugBust is available in US East (N. Virginia), with additional regions. where Amazon CodeGuru is offered, coming soon.

How to get started?