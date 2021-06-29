Left Menu

DAO EV Tech partners with Avon for parts' sourcing, manufacturing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 15:23 IST
Electric mobility start-up DAO EV Tech on Tuesday said it has partnered with bicycle maker Avon for sourcing and manufacturing of parts.

Under the partnership, DAO EV Tech and Avon Cycles will further support each other in assembly, designing, supply network and marketing of each other's products in their spheres of influence, the company said in a statement.

Avon will help DAO access top Indian suppliers in the two-wheeler industry especially for mechanical components.

''It will further speed up DAO's homologation and localisation for its high-speed model 703,'' the company said.

On the other hand, DAO will provide technology to Avon, which has already begun ''utilising DAO's global manufacturing approaches and excellence to develop some of their the new high speed electric vehicle models''.

DAO EV Tech Chairman and CEO Michael Liu said, ''The electric mobility sector in India is the immediate future and we hope to create a sustainable ecosystem of suppliers and vendors with the help of our new cooperation partner Avon.'' DAO EV Tech is in the process of building lasting partnerships with OEM (original equipment manufacturer) vendors currently supplying to leading fuel-driven vehicle brands, he added.

Avon Chairman and Managing Director Onkar Singh Pahwa said the company's alliance with DAO EV Tech will go a long way in providing best of the products for its customers.

''There are a number of vendors from the automobile sector associated with us, which would help Avon and DAO EV Tech to manufacture locally under the 'Make in India' vision,'' he added.

