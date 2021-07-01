Left Menu

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Additionally, Google is rolling out end-to-end encryption for one-on-one RCS conversations between people using Messages and people who have chat features enabled.

Updated: 01-07-2021 07:22 IST
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones
Google and U.S. carrier AT&T have collaborated to establish Google Messages as the default messaging application for all AT&T Android phones in the United States.

With Messages as the default messaging app, AT&T customers using Android devices will be able to enjoy the following features:

  • Share full-resolution pictures and higher-quality videos

  • Know when someone is replying to a text

  • Send and receive messages over Wi-Fi or data

  • Participate in group chats where it's easy to add someone else to the conversation, or let someone leave, without starting a brand new thread

Many AT&T customers have enjoyed the advantages of RCS for years when texting with friends and family. We look forward to working closely with Google to extend these benefits to even more of our customers as they enjoy richer conversations with others around the world.

David Christopher, executive vice president and general manager – AT&T Mobility.

Additionally, Google is rolling out end-to-end encryption for one-on-one RCS conversations between people using Messages and people who have chat features enabled. End-to-end encryption ensures that no one, including Google and third parties, can read the content of your messages as they travel between your phone and the phone of the person you're messaging.

"The collaboration aims to help accelerate the industry toward global Rich Communication Services (RCS) coverage and interoperability to offer a consistent, secure, and enhanced messaging experience for all Android users around the world. Working together, AT&T and Google will continue the momentum to upgrade SMS with enhanced messaging features offered in Messages, which includes the support of chat features based on the open RCS standard," Google wrote in a blog post.

