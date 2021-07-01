Left Menu

Putin signs law forcing foreign IT firms to open offices in Russia

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-07-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 13:13 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
President Vladimir Putin has signed a law obliging foreign IT firms to open offices on Russian territory, a document published by the government on Thursday showed, the latest move by Moscow to exert greater control over Big Tech.

Russia is keen to strengthen control of the internet and reduce its dependence on foreign companies and countries.

Moscow has fined IT firms for failing to delete content it says is illegal, slowing down the speed of Twitter as punishment, and on Wednesday opened a new case against Google for breaching personal data legislation.

