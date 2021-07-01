New update optimizes speaker playback on Asus ROG Phone 5

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is receiving a new ROG UI update that optimizes speaker playback on the gaming flagship. The update bumps up the device's firmware version to 18.0840.2104.57 and is rolling out to the global units of the phone carrying model number 'ZS673KS'.

The update is rolling out in batches, so it may take some days for you to receive it. You can also manually check for the update under the phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Changelog

Optimize speaker playback

Asus ROG Phone 5: Specifications

The ROG Phone 5, the latest gaming flagship by Asus, comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2448 pixels resolution and a 144Hz screen refresh rate. The device runs on Android 11 with ROG UI skin on top.

Speaking of the cameras, the ROG Phone 5 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 125-degree field-of-view and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The rear camera supports up to 8k video shooting at 30fps. For selfies, there is a 24-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. It packs a massive 6,000mAh split battery with 65W fast-charging support and sports an in-display fingering sensor for quick authentication.