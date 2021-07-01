Left Menu

Tennis-Impressive Zverev eases past Sandgren into third round

The clean-hitting German was always in command of an entertaining tussle on Court Two once he broke Sandgren's serve at 5-5 in the first set. From then on it was one-way traffic as Zverev reached the third round for the fourth time.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-07-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 17:47 IST
Tennis-Impressive Zverev eases past Sandgren into third round
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev moved smoothly into the third round at Wimbledon with a 7-5 6-2 6-3 win over American Tennys Sandgren on Thursday. The clean-hitting German was always in command of an entertaining tussle on Court Two once he broke Sandgren's serve at 5-5 in the first set.

From then on it was one-way traffic as Zverev reached the third round for the fourth time. Sandgren entertained the crowd with some good-natured banter and could only chuckle when he made a complete mess of a smash to go down a double break in the second set.

Zverev faced only one break point in the match and has yet to drop a set. He will face another American in the next round -- either 31st seed Taylor Fritz or Steve Johnson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021