Tennis-Impressive Zverev eases past Sandgren into third round

The clean-hitting German was always in command of an entertaining tussle on Court Two once he broke Sandgren's serve at 5-5 in the first set. From then on it was one-way traffic as Zverev reached the third round for the fourth time.
Fourth seed Alexander Zverev moved smoothly into the third round at Wimbledon with a 7-5 6-2 6-3 win over American Tennys Sandgren on Thursday. The clean-hitting German was always in command of an entertaining tussle on Court Two once he broke Sandgren's serve at 5-5 in the first set.
From then on it was one-way traffic as Zverev reached the third round for the fourth time. Sandgren entertained the crowd with some good-natured banter and could only chuckle when he made a complete mess of a smash to go down a double break in the second set.
Zverev faced only one break point in the match and has yet to drop a set. He will face another American in the next round -- either 31st seed Taylor Fritz or Steve Johnson.
