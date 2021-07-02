Facebook expands for cloud gaming service; partners with Ubisoft

Facebook has scaled its infrastructure significantly to expand coverage for its cloud gaming service, covering more than 98% of people in the mainland United States. The company expects to achieve 100% coverage by this fall.

To recall, the beta for cloud-streamed games on Facebook Gaming was launched in October 2020, starting with a range of mobile-native games in Android APK formats such as Asphalt 9: Legends, WWE SuperCard and Solitaire: Arthur's Tale, among others.

"We started with launching a handful of cloud-streamed games on Android and web in select US regions. We've now scaled our infrastructure significantly, and today we're announcing coverage to over 98% of people in the mainland United States. We're on track to hit 100% by fall of this year," Facebook wrote in a blog post.

The social networking giant is also expanding regional access with rollout underway in Canada and Mexico. Facebook Cloud Gaming will also reach Western and Central Europe by early 2022.

Secondly, Facebook Gaming has joined forces with Ubisoft to expand its library of mobile games. With this partnership, Assassin's Creed Rebellion by Ubisoft, a mobile free-to-play strategy RPG action game, has launched as a cloud-streamed game on Facebook Gaming, allowing you to play the game on the Facebook app on Android and the web.

Apart from Assassin's Creed Rebellion, Hungry Shark Evolution and Hungry Dragon have also launched on the platform. In addition, other Ubisoft mobile titles including Mighty Quest and Trials Frontier will arrive in the coming months.

Facebook said it is working to reduce latency for cloud games on both Android and desktop which will further unlock even more game genres.

Lastly, the company has updated the Play destination by introducing ranked categories like "Top in the US" along with better filtering and category sorting options. The redesign makes it easier to discover and play the best and most popular games, whether they're cloud-streamed or HTML5.