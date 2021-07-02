Left Menu

Microsoft says Windows 11 is the most inclusively designed version of Windows

Windows Voice Typing is also available for multiple sets of users like people with severe arthritis, repetitive stress injuries, cerebral palsy and other mobility-related disabilities. Voice Typing uses artificial intelligence to recognize speech, transcribe and automatically punctuate the text.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 02-07-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 14:33 IST
Microsoft says Windows 11 is the most inclusively designed version of Windows
Microsoft has also rebranded "Ease of Access" Settings to "Accessibility" along with a new human icon. The rebranding will make it easier to find and use accessibility features. Image Credit: Microsoft

Late last month, Microsoft announced Windows 11, the latest version of its widely-used desktop operating system. The company says that it is the most inclusively designed version of Windows and to make it accessible at availability, the DHS's Trusted Center conformance tests, usability tests and other processes were employed.

"Accessible technology is a fundamental building block that can unlock opportunities in every part of society. Accessibility was considered from the start, with inclusive design reviews of new and redesigned features," Microsoft wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

For people with disabilities, Windows 11 offers assistive technologies like Narrator, Magnifier, Closed Captions and Windows Speech Recognition. People with light sensitivity and people working for extended periods of time can enjoy beautiful color themes, including new Dark themes and reimagined High Contrast Themes while the redesigned Closed Caption themes are easier to read and customize.

Windows Voice Typing is also available for multiple sets of users like people with severe arthritis, repetitive stress injuries, cerebral palsy and other mobility-related disabilities. Voice Typing uses artificial intelligence to recognize speech, transcribe and automatically punctuate the text.

Microsoft has also rebranded "Ease of Access" Settings to "Accessibility" along with a new human icon. The rebranding will make it easier to find and use accessibility features.

The company, in partnership with industry leaders, has also developed a modern accessibility platform that enables more responsive experiences and more agile development, including access to application data without requiring changes to Windows.

Currently, an early preview of Windows 11 is available to Windows Insiders and it will start to be generally available later this year.

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021