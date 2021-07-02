Tesla delivers record 201,250 vehicles in Q2, beats analysts' estimates

Tesla Inc on Friday posted a record 201,250 vehicle deliveries for the second quarter, beating Wall Street estimates, despite Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's earlier warnings about a shortage of chips and raw materials.

Analysts had expected the electric-car maker to deliver 200,258 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)