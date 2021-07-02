Left Menu

Tesla quarterly deliveries hit 200,000 mark for the first time

Tesla Inc on Friday posted record vehicle deliveries for the second quarter that also beat Wall Street estimates, easing some worries after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had warned about a shortage of chips and raw materials. Deliveries of Model S and X fell to 1,890 during the April to June period, from a meager 2,020 the preceding quarter, Tesla said. Analysts had expected the electric-car maker to deliver 200,258 vehicles in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 18:17 IST
Tesla quarterly deliveries hit 200,000 mark for the first time
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Tesla Inc on Friday posted record vehicle deliveries for the second quarter that also beat Wall Street estimates, easing some worries after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had warned about a shortage of chips and raw materials.

Deliveries of Model S and X fell to 1,890 during the April to June period, from a meager 2,020 the preceding quarter, Tesla said. That was offset by strong sales of Model Y in China. The company has launched Model S Plaid, a high-performance version of its Model S in June, starting at $129,990, aiming to reignite interest in the nearly decade-old sedan.

Total production in the second quarter rose about 14% to 206,421 vehicles from the first quarter. Analysts had expected the electric-car maker to deliver 200,258 vehicles in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021