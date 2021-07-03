Left Menu

OnePlus merges OxygenOS with Oppo’s ColorOS; promises 3 years of Android updates

The OnePlus 8 series and newer flagship line including T and R models will now get 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzen | Updated: 03-07-2021 08:08 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 08:08 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus
Last month, OnePlus announces its deeper integration with Oppo. Now, the company is integrating OxygenOS with Oppo's ColorOS to improve efficiency and standardize the software experience across its portfolio.

In a post on the community forums, OnePlus said, "After a lot of evaluation and discussion, we've come up with a solid plan to best leverage our shared resources with OPPO. In order to improve efficiency and standardize the software experience across our portfolio, we're working on integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS."

"This is a change that you will likely not even notice since it's happening behind the scenes. We now have a larger and even more capable team of developers, more advanced R&D resources, and a more streamlined development process all coming together to improve the OxygenOS experience," it added.

The company noted that OxygenOS will remain the OS for global OnePlus users, but now built on a more stable and stronger platform.

With this change, OnePlus has announced an improved software maintenance schedule for its smartphones:

  • The OnePlus 8 series and newer flagship line including T and R models will now get 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates. On the other hand, flagship devices released prior to the OnePlus 8 series will follow the previous schedule of 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates.
  • The first OnePlus Nord and newer Nord / Nord CE devices will receive 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates.
  • All N series devices - starting from N10 and N100 - will receive 1 major Android update and 3 years of security updates.

