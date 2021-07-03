Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max users are receiving an MIUI 12 update based on Android 11 in India. The update comes with v12.0.1.0.RJXINXM and weighs 2.5GB in size.

The update brings along the June 2021 security patch, several improvements as well as new features to the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max which debuted last year in India.

Here's the complete changelog for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Android 11-based MIUI 12 update:

System

Optimization: Removed unnecessary sound notifications for DND mode

Optimization: Full-screen gestures are now ignored on the Lock screen alarm page

Stable MIUI based on Android 11

Updated Android Security Patch to June 2021.

Increased system security.

System animations

Optimization: Animations in selected scenes

Xiaomi Cloud

New: Location info can be now reported automatically before the device is powered off

Control center

New: Swipe down from the upper left corner to open Notification shade and from the upper right corner to open Control center

Optimization: MIUI 11 custom toggle order is preserved after updating to MIUI 12

Optimization: Press and hold redirection options

Status bar, Notification shade

New: Screen lights up with an animation now

New: Status bar color gradient animation

Optimization: Readjusted sensitive areas for the dots in the unlock pattern

Optimization: GPS icon in the status bar

Optimization: The UI for renaming fingerprints

The OTA is rolling out in batches, which means it may take some time for all units to receive this update