Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 13:43 IST
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max users are receiving an MIUI 12 update based on Android 11 in India. The update comes with v12.0.1.0.RJXINXM and weighs 2.5GB in size.
The update brings along the June 2021 security patch, several improvements as well as new features to the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max which debuted last year in India.
Here's the complete changelog for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Android 11-based MIUI 12 update:
System
- Optimization: Removed unnecessary sound notifications for DND mode
- Optimization: Full-screen gestures are now ignored on the Lock screen alarm page
- Stable MIUI based on Android 11
- Updated Android Security Patch to June 2021.
- Increased system security.
System animations
- Optimization: Animations in selected scenes
Xiaomi Cloud
- New: Location info can be now reported automatically before the device is powered off
Control center
- New: Swipe down from the upper left corner to open Notification shade and from the upper right corner to open Control center
- Optimization: MIUI 11 custom toggle order is preserved after updating to MIUI 12
- Optimization: Press and hold redirection options
Status bar, Notification shade
- New: Screen lights up with an animation now
- New: Status bar color gradient animation
- Optimization: Readjusted sensitive areas for the dots in the unlock pattern
- Optimization: GPS icon in the status bar
- Optimization: The UI for renaming fingerprints
The OTA is rolling out in batches, which means it may take some time for all units to receive this update
