Left Menu

White House reaching out with assistance to latest ransomware victims

One cybersecurity executive said his company alone had seen 350 customers attacked. The White House deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, Anne Neuberger, said in a statement that the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security's cyber arm "will reach out to identified victims to provide assistance based upon an assessment of national risk." President Joe Biden said on Saturday he directed U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate who was behind the ransomware attack. Security firm Huntress Labs said on Friday it believed the Russia-linked REvil ransomware gang was to blame for the latest outbreak.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2021 05:18 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 05:18 IST
White House reaching out with assistance to latest ransomware victims

The White House said on Sunday it was reaching out to victims of a wide-ranging ransomware outbreak that is centered on a Florida-based information technology company and has had an impact on hundreds of businesses worldwide. Miami-based Kaseya has said that fewer than 60 of its customers had been "directly affected" by the attack.

But the full impact of the intrusion is still coming into focus, in part because the Kaseya software tool commandeered by the cyber criminals is used by so-called managed service providers, outsourcing shops that other businesses use to handle their back-office IT work, like installing updates. One cybersecurity executive said his company alone had seen 350 customers attacked.

The White House deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, Anne Neuberger, said in a statement that the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security's cyber arm "will reach out to identified victims to provide assistance based upon an assessment of national risk." President Joe Biden said on Saturday he directed U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate who was behind the ransomware attack.

Security firm Huntress Labs said on Friday it believed the Russia-linked REvil ransomware gang was to blame for the latest outbreak. Last month, the FBI blamed the same group for paralyzing meat packer JBS SA. Kaseya said on Sunday that it hired cybersecurity company FireEye Inc to help deal with the fallout of the breach.

"The two biggest regions we've seen are USA and Germany," Ross McKerchar, chief information security officer at Sophos Group Plc, said of the impact from the latest ransomware. Those affected included schools, small public-sector bodies, travel and leisure organizations, credit unions and accountants, he said.

The rash of German victims may be due to a major provider there having been compromised. Germany's federal cybersecurity watchdog said on Sunday an unidentified IT service provider that looks after several thousand customers had been hit. In some cases, chain reactions fed more widespread disruption.

The Swedish Coop grocery store chain had to close hundreds of stores on Saturday because its cash registers are run by Visma Esscom, which manages servers for a number of Swedish businesses and in turn uses Kaseya. McKerchar said the wave of disruption was another illustration of how difficult it was for modestly sized businesses to beat back increasingly well-funded cyber-criminal gangs.

"Small businesses are outgunned when it comes to cybersecurity," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
2
Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

 Haiti
3
Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant spreads - Rouhani; Australian state reports drop in new COVID-19 cases; lockdowns ease in some areas and more

Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant sp...

 Global
4
Don't panic but keep a watch on post-Covid symptoms: Study

Don't panic but keep a watch on post-Covid symptoms: Study

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021