Nokia launches world's first live 5G SA 700MHz service with TPG Telecom

Nokia claims to have launched the world's first live 5G standalone (SA) network in Australia on the 700MHz spectrum band. The low band 5G SA at 700MHz, the lowest 5G frequency band deployed in Australia, will allow TPG to cover wide outdoor areas and deep indoor urban environments as well.

"Nokia is proud to support another 5G world first. We have a long-standing partnership with TPG Telecom, and we have jointly developed our unique triple-band radio solution specifically for them," said Dr Robert Joyce, Chief Technology Officer at Nokia Oceania.

Low band 5G goes further outdoor and deeper into buildings than existing 5G deployments and will allow operators like TPG Telecom to bring 5G to even more customers, Nokia said in an official release on Monday.

The Finnish vendor is providing equipment from its latest ReefShark based AirScale product range including its unique triple low band remote radio unit that supports 700, 850 and 900 MHz bands. The remote radio unit also supports 3G, 4G and 5G simultaneously across all TPG Telecom's low-band frequencies.

Commenting on this achievement, Barry Kezik, Executive General Manager Mobile and Fixed Networks at TPG Telecom, said, "We're excited to be the first network in the world to realise the true potential of low band 5G SA at 700MHz. TPG Telecom's low band 5G will expand our 5G coverage, supporting our goal of reaching 85% of the population in Australia's top six cities by the end of the year and changing the way people and things connect to the TPG Telecom 5G network."

As TPG has successfully activated the 5G SA service in parts of Sydney, its customers will benefit from having 5G available in more places.