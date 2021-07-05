Hackers demand $70 million to liberate data held by companies hit in mass cyberattack -blog

The hackers alleged to be behind a mass ransomware attack that affected hundreds of companies worldwide late on Sunday demanded $70 million to liberate the data.

The demand was posted by REvil cybercrime gang on their blog. Allan Liska, with the cybersecurity firm, Recorded Future, said the message appeared to be authentic and that the blog had been in use by that group since last year.

