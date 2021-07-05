Samsung's new DVM S2 VRF AC utilizes AI for smarter and faster cooling

Samsung on Monday announced the global launch of a new DVM S2 Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) outdoor air conditioning system that utilizes artificial intelligence to deliver optimized cooling and heating performance.

The system works with indoor units to provide exclusive WindFree Cooling everywhere without the discomfort of direct cold airflow when indoors. DVM S2 enables connection with up to 64 Samsung indoor AC units and is compatible with the company's 1Way, 4Way, 4Way 600×600, and wall-mounted models.

Samsung DVM S2 VRF outdoor AC system is currently available only in Europe. It will expand to China in July 2021, followed by the Middle East, North America, and select markets in Asia.

"This AI-controlled system is Samsung's most advanced climate control solution yet, set to bring WindFree comfort to apartment blocks, small to midsize office buildings, and commercial buildings everywhere," said Young June Choi, Head of Air Solution Biz Group of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics.

DVM S2 incorporates a more advanced scroll compressor with Advanced Flash Injection (AFI) technology that allows for a wider frequency range of 10~180Hz, ensuring more powerful cooling performance. It also incorporates an enlarged heat exchanger with the optimized refrigerant flow, a multi-serration fan, and an enhanced power module.

Unlike other models in the DVM S series, all the new units sport a significantly larger heat transfer area while their unique multi-serration fan minimizes the turbulence of the air vortex, applying different serration. The DVM S2 also features an on-device inverter check for better maintenance.

Further, AI Low Pressure Control learns the patterns of cooling operation and reaches the target temperature more rapidly while AI Defrost Control provides the best timing for defrost operations, thereby offering increased comfort during heating. In addition, DVM S2's advanced AI algorithms detect refrigerant leaks in real-time and send alerts immediately so users can monitor and manage their units quickly.