L&T uses AI to detect absence of masks, improper social distancing among workmen

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has said it is using artificial intelligence (AI) to detect absence of face masks and improper social distancing among workmen since the outbreak of COVID-19.

With challenges faced by everyone during the pandemic and the measures necessary to stop the spread of the virus, the use of AI was invaluable to identify and reinforce to everyone the importance of wearing masks and social distancing, L&T said.

Advertisement

''Since the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, this technology was also used to detect absence of face masks and improper social distancing by workmen.

''AI engines identify such erring individuals and locate their supervisors in real time and communicates with the supervisors immediately,'' the engineering and construction giant said in a white paper.

The white paper deliberates on the use of artificial intelligence by L&T for ensuring safety at its sites.

At L&T project sites, AI platforms are deployed at present to identify absence of safety jacket or helmet, workmen wearing no safety shoes and other such violations, it said.

Such safety data is collected on a regular basis to measure safety violation trends and take corrective systemic actions.

AI engines identify those contractors whose workmen consistently violate safety regulations. This helps project heads to engage with such contractors to improve their safety standards and ensure overall compliance, it added.

For instance, at a particular construction site in southern India where L&T is developing a port-related infrastructure, the company's AI platform found 219 unsafe acts and conditions in December last year. On the other hand, the environment, health and safety (EHS) team manually found only 11 such violations.

This indicates that AI is 19 times more effective in finding unsafe conditions and acts than the manual identification, it added.

''We at the company...take safety seriously and take consistent efforts to improvise on the safety compliance at all sites and production shops that we work in or operate from,'' said the company's spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that towards this goal, the firm's digital teams took the plunge in enhancing safety at construction sites and deployed latest technologies such as AI to detect non-compliance in real time. ''We are proud to have successfully implemented AI platform at sites in a phased manner.'' The company will continue further development of AI platform, as it firmly believes that can only be positive in its mission to have all workplaces with 'Zero Harm', thereby protecting precious human lives, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)