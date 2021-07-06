Realme GT Master Edition visits Geekbench; listing confirms key specs

The Realme GT Master Edition is expected to debut in China and Europe very soon. Ahead of the official unveiling, the device has been spotted on the Geekbench website, confirming some of its key specifications.

According to the Geekbench listing (via tipster Mukul Sharma), the Realme GT Master Edition (realme RMX3366) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Mobile Platform coupled with 12GB of RAM and runs on Android 11.

Realme GT Master Edition with SD870, 12GB RAM, and Android 11 visits Geekbench.#Realme #RealmeGTMasterEdition pic.twitter.com/05BGlN3vRS — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 6, 2021

The handset has scored 1022 points in the website's single-core test and 3054 in the multi-core test.

Realme GT Master Edition: Specifications (rumoured)

Just yesterday, Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) in collaboration with 91mobiles, revealed the design, specifications and price of the upcoming Realme GT Master Edition. The leaked renders show the device in three finishes- Black, White and a special edition with faux leather finish. There is a triple camera setup at the back while the bottom edge house a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As per the leak, the Realme GT Master Edition is said to sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh. It is claimed to feature the Snapdragon 778 5G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

In terms of optics, the upcoming smartphone is said to come with a triple rear camera array comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor while on the front, it is claimed to have a 32MP selfie snapper.

Lastly, the Realme GT Master Edition will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging support.

The leak also reveals the pricing of the upcoming handset. The 8GB+256GB model is said to be priced at EUR 399 (approx Rs 35,200) while the 12GB+256GB memory variant is said to be priced at EUR 449 (approx Rs 39,600).