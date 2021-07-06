Left Menu

Realme GT Master Edition visits Geekbench; listing confirms key specs

According to the Geekbench listing (via tipster Mukul Sharma), the Realme GT Master Edition (realme RMX3366) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Mobile Platform coupled with 12GB of RAM and runs on Android 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 09:21 IST
Realme GT Master Edition visits Geekbench; listing confirms key specs
Realme GT Master Edition leaked render. Image Credit: Twitter / Onleaks

The Realme GT Master Edition is expected to debut in China and Europe very soon. Ahead of the official unveiling, the device has been spotted on the Geekbench website, confirming some of its key specifications.

According to the Geekbench listing (via tipster Mukul Sharma), the Realme GT Master Edition (realme RMX3366) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Mobile Platform coupled with 12GB of RAM and runs on Android 11.

The handset has scored 1022 points in the website's single-core test and 3054 in the multi-core test.

Realme GT Master Edition: Specifications (rumoured)

Just yesterday, Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) in collaboration with 91mobiles, revealed the design, specifications and price of the upcoming Realme GT Master Edition. The leaked renders show the device in three finishes- Black, White and a special edition with faux leather finish. There is a triple camera setup at the back while the bottom edge house a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As per the leak, the Realme GT Master Edition is said to sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh. It is claimed to feature the Snapdragon 778 5G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

In terms of optics, the upcoming smartphone is said to come with a triple rear camera array comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor while on the front, it is claimed to have a 32MP selfie snapper.

Lastly, the Realme GT Master Edition will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging support.

The leak also reveals the pricing of the upcoming handset. The 8GB+256GB model is said to be priced at EUR 399 (approx Rs 35,200) while the 12GB+256GB memory variant is said to be priced at EUR 449 (approx Rs 39,600).

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021