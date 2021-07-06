Left Menu

MP police bust racket sending fraud money through crypto exchange to Pak; four held

The Madhya Pradesh polices cyber crime cell has arrested four persons in connection with an international racket involved in sending money to Pakistan through crypto currency using shell companies, a senior official said on Tuesday.Investigations so far have revealed that the accused had carried out transactions worth Rs 50 crore, additional director general of police ADGP Yogesh Choudhary said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-07-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 20:50 IST
MP police bust racket sending fraud money through crypto exchange to Pak; four held
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh police's cyber crime cell has arrested four persons in connection with an international racket involved in sending money to Pakistan through crypto currency using shell companies, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Investigations so far have revealed that the accused had carried out transactions worth Rs 50 crore, additional director general of police (ADGP) Yogesh Choudhary said. The matter came to light during a probe into an online fraud worth Rs 1 crore involving a Bhopal-based businessman, he said. “The accused used to create fake companies in the name of Indians and deposit the money they got through frauds in current accounts of these fake or shell companies. They would later transfer the money to Pakistan through international crypto exchange after converting it into crypto currency,” the official said. The investigation revealed that the cyber fraud network included Pakistani and Chinese nationals, apart from a registered chartered accountant, company secretary and traders, he said, adding that the network is spread throughout the country.

The police have so far arrested Aivik Kedia, a CA from Gurugram, Dolly Makhija, a company secretary and Vikki Makhija from Delhi, and Dilip Patel from Gujarat, the official said. A hunt has been launched to track down the other accused Mumbai resident Vijay Chhutlani and Vijay Hariyani from Rajkot, he said. The police have seized 60 digital signatures of directors of shell companies, three laptops, four pen drivers, a mobile phone, crypto trading statements, documents related to fake firms, Aadhaar and PAN cards of different people, four cheque books, a debit card and other documents, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021