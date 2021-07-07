Left Menu

Samsung to conduct Australia’s first 5G vRAN trial on 26GHz with TPG Telecom

Samsung will also provide its latest 5G mmWave product, Compact Macro, which will be deployed in the wider Glebe area. The compact and lightweight solution brings together a baseband, radio and antenna in a single form factor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New South Wales | Updated: 07-07-2021 07:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 07:58 IST
Samsung to conduct Australia’s first 5G vRAN trial on 26GHz with TPG Telecom
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Samsung said on Wednesday it has joined forces with TPG Telecom, a leading mobile network operator in Australia, to conduct the country's first 5G virtualized RAN (vRAN) trial with an integrated 26GHz mmWave solution to introduce the full power of 5G for mobile and fixed wireless services.

Commenting on this partnership, Woojune Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Sales & Marketing, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "Samsung is excited to begin this trial with TPG Telecom powered by our innovative 5G vRAN solution and latest integrated 26GHz mmWave product, which will be the first in Australia."

For this trial, Samsung will place its industry-leading vRAN solution in TPG Telecom's brand new Innovation Lab in Glebe, NSW. The vRAN solution is built on the company's independently developed stack and runs on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) servers.

Samsung's 5G vRAN on mmWave which is already commercially deployed in global markets including Korea, Japan and the United States has the capacity to support multi-gigabit speeds, delivering IT technology efficiencies and deployment advantages while offering transformational 5G mobile experiences, the South Korean firm said in an official release.

Samsung will also provide its latest 5G mmWave product, Compact Macro, which will be deployed in the wider Glebe area. The compact and lightweight solution brings together a baseband, radio and antenna in a single form factor. It can be easily installed on the sides of buildings, as well as on utility poles, for the swift build-out of 5G networks.

We are very pleased to partner with Samsung as part of our new Innovation Lab to drive product and technology innovation by trialing virtualization. Deploying mmWave spectrum on our 5G network together with vRAN architecture will allow us to develop exciting 5G use cases for industry verticals and enable the delivery of even faster speeds and greater capacity for our customers.

Inaki Berroeta, CEO at TPG Telecom

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021